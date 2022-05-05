Brinker Capital Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $156.97 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $143.38 and a one year high of $258.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.39.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $243.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Langenberg & Company assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.24.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

