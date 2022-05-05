State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Increased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 279.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $628,620,000 after buying an additional 2,886,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street stock opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $66.47 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.95.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

