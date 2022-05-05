Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 1.18% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the third quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYC opened at $30.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $37.94.

