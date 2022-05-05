Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 43,477 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 274.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $31.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.13.

Leslie’s ( NASDAQ:LESL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $184.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 101,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

