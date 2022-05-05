Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,361 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRP. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,262,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,812,000 after acquiring an additional 69,337 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,461,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 154,240 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TC Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRP opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. TC Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.51%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRP. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors cut TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

