Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,799,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.5% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVY shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $209.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial started coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

AVY stock opened at $185.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $156.51 and a twelve month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

