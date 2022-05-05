Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 86.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.8% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 41,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 19.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,192,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $185.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.10.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.50% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.00.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.