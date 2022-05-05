Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 1,361 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 27,156 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. US Capital Advisors cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

TC Energy stock opened at $56.00 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. TC Energy had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.51%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

