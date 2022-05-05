Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,429,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $77,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $52.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $60.03. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.80.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTE. Royal Bank of Canada cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

