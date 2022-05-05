Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,977 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.02.

