Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 274.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LESL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,417,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Leslie’s by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,712,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,409,000 after buying an additional 1,856,780 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the third quarter worth $26,979,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $21,133,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 38.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,646,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 101,700 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,422.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $20.29 on Thursday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $184.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

