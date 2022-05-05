Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 3,032 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 91.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $134.76 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $122.22 and a one year high of $224.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.07 and its 200 day moving average is $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

