Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $312,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,750,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 17,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PWZ stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $28.36.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.