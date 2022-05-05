41,427 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 43,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 343,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of FREL stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $34.94.

