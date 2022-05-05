Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 873 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RVT opened at $16.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.82. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

