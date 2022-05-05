Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 70.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 191,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,037 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 246,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in nVent Electric by 62.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,242,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,505,000 after buying an additional 859,039 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 243,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. nVent Electric had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

