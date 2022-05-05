Brinker Capital Investments LLC Invests $1.51 Million in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 61,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOS. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $691,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,290,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $18.10 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1373 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

