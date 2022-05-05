American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 922,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 427,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,607,000 after acquiring an additional 344,242 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 944,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,740,000 after acquiring an additional 231,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day moving average of $54.94. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.98 and a 12 month high of $65.02.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.17 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Campus Communities (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

