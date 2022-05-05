nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,074 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVT stock opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.41. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.44.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $694.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.83 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 10.56%. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

