Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Washington Federal by 12,006.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the third quarter worth $311,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Shares of WAFD opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.24. Washington Federal, Inc. has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Washington Federal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.