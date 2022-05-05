Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after purchasing an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $87,917,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after buying an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $253.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day moving average of $233.34. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,408.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -516.67%.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,035 shares of company stock worth $5,489,358. 15.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

