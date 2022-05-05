American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,374 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in American Campus Communities during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial lowered American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,401,961.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,274,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.98 and a 1-year high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 162.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.