Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $57.21.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The firm had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APAM shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

