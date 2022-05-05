J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $146.85, but opened at $138.84. J&J Snack Foods shares last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.48). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Get J&J Snack Foods alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JJSF shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J&J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other J&J Snack Foods news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the third quarter worth $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the first quarter worth $74,000. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.56.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J&J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J&J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.