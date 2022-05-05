Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 303,014 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the third quarter worth $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

ING stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.11. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $15.97.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ING. StockNews.com began coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.40 ($15.16) to €15.30 ($16.11) in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €13.00 ($13.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

