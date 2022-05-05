Bank of America Corp DE Sells 28,105 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $97,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other news, Director William T. Giles purchased 2,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FND opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.92.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.