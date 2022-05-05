Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $36.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.07 and a 12 month high of $46.38.

