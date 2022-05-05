Raymond James & Associates Grows Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,294 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.24% of Atkore worth $11,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $168,216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atkore by 115.7% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after purchasing an additional 420,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atkore by 3,104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atkore by 66.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 417,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 166,607 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Atkore by 4,787.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Atkore alerts:

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $63,315.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,752 shares of company stock worth $2,272,423. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore (Get Rating)

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.