W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Reduced by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 15,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $86.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.057 per share. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

