Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.49% of Molina Healthcare worth $90,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 231.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,127,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 580,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,506,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.21, for a total transaction of $61,075.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,986 shares of company stock worth $1,882,749 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOH opened at $312.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.80. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $239.20 and a fifty-two week high of $350.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $308.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $397.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.95.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

