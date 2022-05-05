Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,285 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

NYSE:WPC opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.19 and its 200-day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.72 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

