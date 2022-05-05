Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585,436 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

SPEM stock opened at $36.87 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.07 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.94 and a 200-day moving average of $40.67.

