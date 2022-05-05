Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,441 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after buying an additional 439,663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,120,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after acquiring an additional 162,416 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,390,000 after acquiring an additional 135,889 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,686 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 217.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 136,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 93,261 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $134,449.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $3,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 35.04%.

WAFD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

