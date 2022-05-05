Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 9.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ING. Barclays raised ING Groep from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.60 ($16.42) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €14.50 ($15.26) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.79) to €12.70 ($13.37) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.68.

Shares of ING Groep stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

ING Groep Profile (Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.