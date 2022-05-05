Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 3,130 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 69,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 104,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PWZ opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $28.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95.

