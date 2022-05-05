Brinker Capital Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,192,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John R. Mcpherson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC opened at $42.36 on Thursday. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $46.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

