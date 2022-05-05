Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,962 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,962 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,961,000 after purchasing an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,581,000 after buying an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,540.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

NYSE:MSM opened at $85.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

