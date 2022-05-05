Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,467 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

APAM opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 146.56%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.19%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

