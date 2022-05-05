Brinker Capital Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF stock opened at $195.84 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.62 and its 200 day moving average is $207.86. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $183.77 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

