Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 419 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 33.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 356.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.83.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $114.50 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

