Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,110 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCK. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.83.

Shares of CCK opened at $114.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.99. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.27 and a 12-month high of $130.42.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is -19.69%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

