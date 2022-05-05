Brinker Capital Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gentherm by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.67.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.26.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

