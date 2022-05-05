Brinker Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Gentherm worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

THRM stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.22. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $61.15 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

