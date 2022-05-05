Brinker Capital Investments LLC Acquires 38,095 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 136,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOLD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,173.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.09. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $82.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.57 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.21% and a negative net margin of 81.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOLD. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,857.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,172 shares of company stock valued at $331,874. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

