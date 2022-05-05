Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

