Westpac Banking Corp Buys 1,841 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,988,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 194,674 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 214,489 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,590,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,427,000 after buying an additional 213,851 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 394,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $24.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $37.33.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

