KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 456,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 10.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 86,064 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $23.57.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

