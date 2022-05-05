Westpac Banking Corp Takes Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,900,000. Millennium TVP Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $46,730,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $8,933,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,081,000. 22.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AUR opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.94. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.94 million during the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

