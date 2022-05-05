Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 368.8% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 252,868 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 198,929 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 1,294,497 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,644,000 after purchasing an additional 100,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 62,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.03 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 64.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 272.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

