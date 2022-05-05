Westpac Banking Corp Purchases New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AUR. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,900,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $8,878,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $890,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

AUR opened at $4.07 on Thursday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.94 million for the quarter.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

